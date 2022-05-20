ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Colonial has paid big money over the years. And it’s only getting bigger.

By Drew Davison
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwuuB_0fkaZAsl00

Being a PGA Tour player pays well. And the pots are only getting greater.

Whoever wins the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club this week will cash a check worth $1.512 million. Yes, that’s not a typo.

Colonial has its biggest purse in tournament history at $8.4 million, a $900,000 increase from the 2020-21 purses ($7.5 million). To put the prize money in perspective, the first 43 Colonial golf tournaments (1946-89) did not equal the $8.4 million to be awarded this year.

Here’s a 10 more facts about the prize money over the years:

▪ When Ben Hogan won the inaugural event in 1946, he earned $3,000. The total purse was $15,000. There were only two tournaments with greater purses that year.

▪ The first time the champion earned a six-figure check was in 1986. Dan Pohl won $108,000.

▪ The purse reached the $1 million mark in 1989. The winner that year, Ian Baker-Finch, won $180,000.

▪ The first year the champion topped the $1 million mark was 2005. Kenny Perry won $1.008 million that year. The purse was $5.6 million.

▪ The purse dropped during one stretch in the 1970s. The 1974-75 tournaments had a total purse of $250,000 but it dropped to $200,000 from 1976-78. In 1979, the purse jumped to $300,000.

Jordan Spieth has won the most money of any player in Colonial history. The 2016 champion has earned $3.734 million over nine tournaments. He’s made the cut every time.

▪ Zach Johnson, a two-time Colonial champion, is second on the list with $3.574 million. Spieth and Johnson are the only players to top the $3 million mark.

▪ The top-earning player who has never won the tournament is Jim Furyk. He ranks eighth on Colonial’s money list, cashing in $1.985 million over 23 events (18 cuts).

▪ Hogan’s career earnings over 21 tournaments was $47,857. The player who finishes 33rd this year will earn $49,560.

▪ The total prize money over the history of the tournament, including this year, is $165,417,300.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Ben Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonial Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
547
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy