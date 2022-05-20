ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-year-old charged with homicide after man found shot, killed in car that crashed into local salon

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
VERSAILLES, Pa. — A 21-year-old has been charged with homicide after a man was found shot to death inside a car that crashed into a hair salon in Versailles early Friday.

Around 12:40 a.m. Friday morning, first responders found a car crashed into the building near the intersection of Walnut and Larch streets.

“I just heard a crash and a thud and sirens and I saw vehicles out here with the lights and everything,” said Mack McIntosh, who lives up the street.

According to Versailles police, the 20-year-old man who died was shot in McKeesport before driving away and crashing. Allegheny County police said there was also a 19-year-old woman at the scene. She was not injured.

“People have got to start caring about their fellow man a little more,” said McIntosh. “This world’s going to hell.”

Allegheny County police are leading the investigation. They say the alleged shooter turned himself in to White Oak police about 15 minutes after the victim crashed in Versailles. He was immediately taken to county police headquarters.

“He [the suspect] contacted 911, pulled into the White Oak police station and was taken into custody,” said Allegheny County Lt. Venerando Costa.

Police charged Tyrique Simmons, 21, of McKeesport with homicide, aggravated assault, stalking and recklessly endangering another person. He’s in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The salon that was damaged was already scheduled to be closed Friday. It’s unclear how long the cleanup will take.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

