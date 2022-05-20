Learn more about Shawnee’s Safe Senior program Monday

The city of Shawnee, Kansas, will spread the word about a new program to help seniors age in place during a meeting Monday evening.

Called Safe Senior , the free program is a collaboration between the fire department and the city’s health enhancement coordinator. It's designed to keep seniors from falling while aging in place at their homes.

“Protecting our community isn’t always done with a firehose,” said Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands.

He said in 2021, the fire department responded to more than 1,000 lift assists, which meant firefighters helped someone up after falling down.

Through the Safe Senior program, a fire department representative and the health enhancement coordinator visit the homes of seniors to identify fire and tripping hazards.

Thanks to a grant from Walmart and Home Depot, the city can get grab bars, toilet seat risers and other hardware for free. Volunteer programs within the city like Neighbors Helping Neighbors install the hardware for free.

“We make sure everybody is in a good spot for trying to keep their loved ones safe in their homes,” explained Pascale Bullard, health enhancement coordinator.

Dave Thomas, 75, has lived in Shawnee most of his life. Recently, he’s had so many falls he’s gotten to know the firefighters in his neighborhood by name.

Those firefighters connected Thomas with the Safe Senior program. Now, he has grab bars, other hardware and plans to install a ramp up the one stair in his ranch-style house.

“It was definitely needed in this house, but not only this house,” said Thomas, encouraging others to research the program. “With the wife and I, it’s definitely been a help with getting around.”

His sister and daughter are now taking care of Thomas and his wife in their home.

The city will host a workshop to give out more information about the program Monday, May 23, from 6-8 p.m. The meeting takes place at the Shawnee Library, 13811 Johnson Drive. It is free to attend.

