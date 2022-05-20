ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Dogs Rescued From Burning House

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hT4X_0fkaXeEr00
Ohio dogs save from house fireSCDN Graphics Department

Two lucky Salem Township, Ohio dogs are safe thanks to the quick action of firefighters responding to a house fire on Wednesday evening.

The pooches were home alone when the blaze broke out on Salen Carrol Road.

Ohio Father Forced to Call 911 After Child Shot

Two dogs are safe after quick actions at a house fire in Salem Twp. Wednesday evening. When Portage District firefighters arrived on the scene they spotted smoke and requested help from neighboring fire departments.

Tainted Candy Sold in Ohio Recalled

The first dog made it out before firefighters entered the home, however, firefighters didn't find the second dog until they launched what Portage Fire Chief Barrett Dorner described as an "aggressive interior attack" on the blaze. The animals were not injured.

Thirty-four firefighters spent about two hours getting the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Loss is estimated at $120,000.

Erie Township Volunteer Fire Department, Carroll Township EMS & Fire, and the Harris Elmore Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Comments / 1

Related
SCDNReports

Man in Ohio Sentenced after Police Chase

Man in Ohio Sentenced after Police ChaseScreenshot. A man in Ohio who was convicted of participating in a high-speed chase that resulted in a police officer being injured has been sentenced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burning House#House Fire#Graphics Department#Portage Fire#The State Fire Marshal
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing 3-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing 3-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived on scene, along with Fairfield Hose […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Truck driver who spilled hot dog filler on I-70 will be charged, police say

A tractor-trailer driver who crashed on Interstate 70 in Rostraver, spilling more than seven tons of hot dog filler on the highway and snarling traffic for five hours Friday, will receive multiple citations — including one for speeding, police said. Makendy Lachald, 30, of Laurel, Del., was speeding westbound...
LAUREL, DE
WTRF- 7News

Severe Storm Risk issued for parts of West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – As temperatures continue to warm up, another low pressure system moves through the area to provide more rain and storms once again for Thursday. Late Thursday is the next chance for storms to pop into the forecast. These storms will come to the area tomorrow evening and this will continue into […]
WHEELING, WV
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
137K+
Followers
5K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy