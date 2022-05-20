Ohio Dogs Rescued From Burning House

Ohio dogs save from house fire SCDN Graphics Department

Two lucky Salem Township, Ohio dogs are safe thanks to the quick action of firefighters responding to a house fire on Wednesday evening.

The pooches were home alone when the blaze broke out on Salen Carrol Road.

Two dogs are safe after quick actions at a house fire in Salem Twp. Wednesday evening. When Portage District firefighters arrived on the scene they spotted smoke and requested help from neighboring fire departments.

The first dog made it out before firefighters entered the home, however, firefighters didn't find the second dog until they launched what Portage Fire Chief Barrett Dorner described as an "aggressive interior attack" on the blaze. The animals were not injured.

Thirty-four firefighters spent about two hours getting the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Loss is estimated at $120,000.

Erie Township Volunteer Fire Department, Carroll Township EMS & Fire, and the Harris Elmore Fire Department also responded to the scene.