UVALDE, Texas - Two Robb Elementary School students who were missing hours after a horrific shooting at the school are among the 22 people who were killed, the families say. Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, who did not make contact with her family in the hours after suspected gunman Salvador Ramos, a student of Uvalde High School, carried out his shooting spree, was also among those who died, her father told Fox 7 Austin.

UVALDE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO