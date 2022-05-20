​By the numbers: CMS’ new funding request cut in half. What would school district give up?

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal includes a $19.9 million increase from the current year’s operating budget for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools — less than half what the district requested from the county.

Diorio’s recommendation earmarks about $557.9 million for CMS operating expenses, a 3.7% increase over the current year.

But for the district to meet the needs of its academically struggling students , particularly improving Black and Hispanic students’ third-grade reading scores and high school math scores, CMS needs its full request from Mecklenburg County for 2022-23 — $578.4 million, which is an increase of about $40.4 million over the current year — according to the district’s 2022-23 budget proposal. The Board of Education approved its proposal in April.

Diorio and Budget Director Adrian Cox said during a presentation Thursday to the Board of County Commissioners that CMS can boost teacher salaries, provide raises to teacher assistants and hire more English learner teachers — all strategies to help struggling students — with the $19.9 million proposal.

By the numbers

The nearly $20 million increase can fund the following next year in CMS:

▪ 2.7% pay increases to match already-approved state pay increases of 2.7% for county-funded teachers, which makes up less than a quarter of CMS’ teachers, certified staff and assistant principals;

▪ 2.5% pay increases to match already-approved state pay increases for principals and non-certified staff;

▪ 5% teacher supplement increase;

▪ 30 new maintenance positions, including 19 custodians for two new schools opening in the district, Palisades High School and Mint Hill Elementary School;

▪ $2.7 million for 32 English learner teachers;

▪ $4.5 million for health insurance and retirement increases;

▪ $1.1 million for the Personalized Academic Command of English (PACE) Global Academy;

▪ $400,000 for expenses associated with the New Early College High School at Central Piedmont Community College.

What’s not accounted for

CMS Board Chair Elyse Dashew previously told The Charlotte Observer $4.9 million is needed for preventative maintenance on CMS facilities and equipment, and roughly $21 million of the district’s increased request is to cover the costs of state mandates.

Those mandates include:

▪ Estimated state-driven salary increases for teachers and retirement and health benefit increases will require $10.8 million in new funding;

▪ CMS also is required to pay for any student who attends a charter school and lives in Mecklenburg County. Charter school enrollment is expected to increase, with 1,563 new students and cost $5.5 million; and

▪ While the county accounted for staffing for the pair of new schools, the district also needs money for operating costs.

What they said

Dashew: “Following the county manager’s funding recommendation, the next step in the budget process is for the Board of Education and the Board of County Commissioners to work together to make sure we can meet the funding needs of Mecklenburg County students. We all want what’s best for kids, and I’m hopeful we can find a way to get there.”

Commissioner Laura Meier: “My first reaction is it’s not enough. After all the challenges over the past years, we need to honor their request more than we are (in the proposed budget). I’ll always advocate for education.”

Commission Chair George Dunlap said he’s supportive of the proposed budget’s CMS allocation, but is open to hearing feedback from CMS about how additional money will help school officials achieve their goals.

What’s next

A public hearing on the Mecklenburg County budget is scheduled for May 25.