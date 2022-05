OXFORD — An Oxford man is in custody and charged with burglary after police responded to a 911 call. On May 11, 2022 the Oxford Police were dispatched to the rear of a vacant residence in the 400 block of Wheeler Blvd for a report of a group of trespassers. A neighbor spotted the group and called 911. While on the phone with the 911 dispatcher the neighbor was assaulted by a 17-year-old female in the group. Police arrived and located all individuals involved and placed the defendant, Devon Nicholas Scott, 18, of Oxford into custody. He is being charged with burglary and multiple related offenses. The 17-year-old juvenile female was also arrested and is being charged with burglary and related offenses.

OXFORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO