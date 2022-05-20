Mecklenburg County’s community gardens program is thriving at 20 different sites

Learning how to grow

Community gardens aren't just a way to beautify cities; they foster relationships and teach life skills. This special report explores how community gardens are giving back to Charlotte, plus area farmers markets to visit and gardening tips to try yourself.

Mecklenburg County’s community garden program didn’t start during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s safe to say that what was already a very popular program has become even more in demand since 2020.

Tim Turton, who leads the county’s community garden efforts, says their 20 gardens were about 80% full two years ago.

Now? Closer to 99%.

“I think during the pandemic, people wanted to get out, they wanted to have some serenity, they wanted to have the wonderful ability to grow something,” Turton said. “So yes, I think it’s taken off since the pandemic.”

Turton understands why. He’s been gardening for about 40 years, and has “always had an attraction to that, the ability to eat fresh and grow things and watch them grow and produce. That’s always been an exciting thing for me.”

About 600 gardeners use Mecklenburg County community gardens, renting plots for about $15-20 per year, and each is led by a garden captain. Interested gardeners must fill out an application , which can be obtained by emailing Park-Admin@mecklenburgcountync.gov . Although most gardens are filled, there’s a waiting list for openings.

Turton loves to see the variety of people who garden and the crops that they grow at each of the sites.

“We have gardeners from Cameroon who grow ornamental perennials that I didn’t know were edible,” he said, “and they’re eating them and they have a particular way of gardening where they mound things up real high. We have people who love to grow the hottest peppers in the world. People grow all kinds of things.”

Mecklenburg County’s Community Garden Sites: