ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Rents are still on the rise nationwide. Here’s how Charlotte’s faring in new report

By Mary Ramsey
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHbCN_0fkaVWcz00

Rent prices continue to rise in most states and metro areas across the country, according to a recent report, and Charlotte isn’t immune to the phenomenon and ensuing issues.

Average rents for both one- and two-bedroom apartments are still going up month-over-month across most of the country, Rent.com said in its monthly report .

And there’s also been “steep growth” year-over-year.

The report comes as home sale prices also continue to rise , raising concerns about access to affordable housing in Charlotte and beyond.

Here’s what to know about rent prices in Charlotte and how they compare to the rest of North Carolina and the country:

Average rent in Charlotte

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Charlotte was $1,513 in April, Rent.com said. That’s up 11.12% year-over-year.

A two-bedroom apartment, according to the real estate site, will cost you on average $1,730 per month in rent. That figure is actually down slightly — 0.5% — year-over-year.

How do rents in Charlotte compare to the rest of North Carolina?

At the state level, rents in North Carolina are up an average of 27.39% year-over-year, Rent.com’s report said.

Average rents for one-bedroom apartments were also up in April in the other North Carolina communities included in the report — Durham, Raleigh, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

The average one-bedroom rents in both Durham and Raleigh for April were higher than Charlotte’s average — $1,636 and $1,587, respectively — and outpaced Charlotte’s average in year-over-year growth. While the average rent in Winston-Salem was less than Charlotte’s, rents in Winston-Salem went up at a higher rate than in Charlotte, Rent.com found. And Greensboro had both a lower average and year-over-year growth rate.

The two-bedroom rent situation was similar, the report said.

A two-bedroom apartment will cost you more in Raleigh than in Charlotte on average, $1,766 as of April, and that number is rising at a clip of 32.41% year-over-year.

Durham’s average two-bedroom rent was slightly lower than Charlotte’s, $1,695, but that number is rising at a rate of 16.09% year-over-year. Rents were also lower in Winston-Salem and Greensboro but rising as of April, per Rent.com.

How do rents in Charlotte compare to the rest of the country?

Charlotte’s average rents may be steep, but they’re lower than the national averages in Rent.com’s latest report.

A one-bedroom apartment will run you $1,751 on average in the U.S. as of April, up 3.2% month-over-month and 26.5% year-over-year. For a two-bedroom apartment, Americans are paying an average of $2,065 in rent, up 0.7% month-over-month and 25.7% year-over-year.

The nationwide trend of rising rents is also evident when you look at individual markets across the country, Rent.com said. The latest rent report found average rents for one-bedroom apartments were up in 95.5% of markets and up in 93.5% of markets for two-bedroom apartments.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Collin Cunningham

Wednesday in Charlotte: Commissioner Scarborough dies, CMS pitches projects, Meck. Co. tornado and more

Mecklenburg Commissioner Ella Scarborough became Charlotte City Council's first Black member in 1987, representing District 3 until 1993.(Courtesy of Mecklenburg County) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) This Wednesday, May 25 Roundup comes to readers with a heavy heart as we report the death of 75-year-old Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough after battling failing health conditions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rents#Rent Com
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Man Celebrates $100,000 Lottery Win

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – William Mitchell of Charlotte tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Mitchell bought his lucky Grand Money ticket from Arrowood Corner on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Housing
ncconstructionnews.com

Food manufacturer selects Gastonia for $42 million expansion

Hans Kissle Company, a fresh foods manufacturer will build a $42.2 million manufacturing facility in Raleigh’s Apple Creek Corporate Center. “North Carolina’s agricultural and manufacturing legacy continues to attract growing companies to counties like Gaston,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our skilled workforce and great quality of life are key ingredients for our thriving manufacturing industry.”
GASTONIA, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
3K+
Followers
492
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy