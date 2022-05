CALN — A student at Coatesville Area Senior High School was stabbed Tuesday morning in the school’s bathroom, and police have launched a manhunt for the suspect. Police are looking for Oddell Cannon, 16, and have filed charges of attempted murder as a result of a fight that took place at Coatesville Area Senior High School, in which authorities said he stabbed a 16-year-old sophomore nine times. He is being charged as an adult, authorities said.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO