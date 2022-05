OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are investigating a non-fatal shooting Wednesday morning involving an off-duty OPD officer, authorities said. The shooting occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 35th Street, two blocks from Hoover Elementary School. Initially there was no information regarding injuries or the circumstances surrounding the shooting from authorities.The public was asked to avoid the area after the incident. The school was placed on lockdown during the incident "out of an abundance of caution." It was later reopened.Police later confirmed that they were contacted regarding the shooting by the off-duty officer who said they "were...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO