Terrestrial and marine influence on atmospheric bacterial diversity over the north Atlantic and Pacific Oceans
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 121 (2022) Cite this article. The diversity of microbes and their transmission between ocean and atmosphere are poorly understood despite the implications for microbial global dispersion and biogeochemical processes. Here, we survey the genetic diversity of airborne and surface ocean bacterial communities sampled...www.nature.com
Comments / 0