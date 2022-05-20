ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

Snapshot: Nicholson Orthodontics breaks ground for new building

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom left, John Nicholson, Dr. Jim Nicholson, Margy Nicholson, Dr. Nick Brassard with...

Current Publishing

Noblesville welcomes new specialty fitness gym

ISI Elite Training, a new specialty fitness gym, is coming to Noblesville. The athletic-based training center opens June 3 at 14165 Cabela Pkwy. It will offer free pop-up classes leading up to the grand-opening date. The facility is ISI’s first franchise in Indiana. Jenny Bromley, 42, co-owns the franchise...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

INCOG BioPharma conducts grand-opening ceremony

INCOG BioPharma Services conducted a grand-opening ceremony May 19 for its fill-finish manufacturing facility that included a tour of the facility for special guests at 12050 Exit Five Pkwy. In Fishers. INCOG BioPharama Services, founded in June 2020, is a development and manufacturing services company that provides services to early-phase...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Physical Therapy’s move allows patients more space

Zionsville Physical Therapy owner and executive director Elaine Morrison reflected how patients’ needs have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We decided during the pandemic our patients need a little more space to work out and have their treatments,” Morrison said. “We decided to expand our services. We had our landlord help us find a new location. Our local architect and local builder helped us with that. We’re sharing the space with Schakolad (Chocolate Factory).”
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Run benefits Stonegate Elementary SRO in cancer battle

The Zionsville community is doing its part to support Stonegate Elementary’s School Resource Officer Steve Todd in his fight against metastatic melanoma, a form of cancer. The 5K fundraiser was called Soar Run Overcome, with the SRO initials representing Todd’s position at the school. “Our organization, the Spouses...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Indiana Health
Current Publishing

Carmel Clay Public Library summer reading program to launch June 1

The Carmel Clay Public Library summer reading program is set to kick off June 1 and run through July 31. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. “For the past few years, we have adopted the Collaborative Summer Library Program theme. For us, the theme is all about discovering what the library has to offer, from electronic resources to programs to books,” said Jennifer Humphrey, CCPL youth services assistant manager. “We will promote materials with an ocean theme this summer, of course, but as our collections and programs show, we are enthusiastic about all sorts of topics here.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: 2 Zionsville lions nominated for statewide award

Zionsville Lions Club members Gordon Mallett and Ralph Stacy were nominated for the Distinguished Lion of the Year Award, a statewide award presented by the Indiana Lions Foundation. Nominees must have been a club member in good standing for at least 25 years before the nomination. (Photo courtesy of Gail Robbins)
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield Chamber: Finding the right work-life balance

Jessica Gendron Williams views finding the right work-life balance as crucial for physical and mental well-being. Williams, a Noblesville resident who serves as president of The Center for Leadership Excellence, addressed the topic of The Myth of Balance May 19 at the Westfield Chamber of Commerce at IMMI Conference Center in Westfield.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville celebrates opening of Overley-Worman Park

When the Gillen family moved into Zionsville’s Vonterra neighborhood in late 2019, they had heard that it was adjacent to the site of a future park. They joined Zionsville officials and other community members on May 20 for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Overley-Worman Park, an amenity that has turned out to be much more than the Gillens were expecting.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

First Internet Bank opens in downtown Fishers

First Internet Bank recently conducted a building-dedication ceremony May 19 to celebrate the grand opening of its new headquarters at 8701 E. 116th St. in Fishers. First Internet Bank was founded in 1999 by David Becker. The company outgrew its old location and chose downtown Fishers for its new home.
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville council denies Olthof Homes development, introduces redistricting ordinance

Noblesville Common Council members denied a rezone request from Olthof Homes at its May 24 meeting. Other agenda items included an introduction to an ordinance proposing redistricting council boundaries and an introduction for a new apartment complex called Hyde Park Towns and Flats. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 14 at City Hall, 16 S. 10th St.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Eiteljorg family’s former Carmel home for sale

The Eiteljorg property in Carmel at 9950 Spring Mill Rd. has been listed for sale by Carmel real estate consultant Carrie Holle. The cost: $1.65 million. Businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg, who founded the Eiteljorg Museum featuring western and Native American art, previously lived in the home, which was occupied by his family from the 1950s through 2016.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Clay Terrace, Gazebo concert series set

The 12th annual Century 21 Scheetz Summer Concert Series at Clay Terrace will begin May 26 and conclude July 21. The concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday nights at The Lawn at Clay Terrace in Carmel. Prodigy Burger Bar will have cold beverages every evening for purchase, including...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy to host annual meeting in Carmel

The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy will host its annual board meeting in Carmel this year. It’s the first year Carmel has been selected to host the event, which is set for May 31 to June 2. “There are several influencing factors, among them that RTC deeply respects the city’s approach to...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Vibrancy grants in play for Fishers neighborhood

Sweet Briar North neighborhood in Fishers recently received a $5,000 Neighborhood Vibrancy Grant from the City of Fishers and a stormwater grant for $3,268. Improvements have already been made to enhance the community areas. Ross Hancock and Jordan Hartman, Sweet Briar North board co-presidents, had crafted a five-year strategic plan...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville car show set for Father’s Day

David Shank figures this has been a win-win for families for years. Children can find something to do with dads on Father’s Day while raising money for a good cause. The Central Indiana Vintage Vehicles’ 31st Annual Father’s Day Car Show is set for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 19 at Forest Park in Noblesville.
Current Publishing

Where’s Amy attends Discovering Broadway concert

Where’s Amy attended a Discovering Broadway special event May 21 at the Cabaret in Indianapolis. The new Broadway musical is about mental health and overcoming addiction. Discovering Broadway founder Joel Kirk, a Carmel High School graduate, invited the New York City Broadway cast, board members and VIP guests for a one-night only sneak peek. For more information, visit discoveringbroadway.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Gas line rupture delays classes at Lawrence Central High School

Lawrence Central High School students experienced a class delay at 8 a.m. May 23 after an excavator cut a gas line. “A (4-inch) gas line was cut by an excavator. No students were affected as we (Lawrence Fire Dept.) were able to isolate the students in the west side of the building,” said Brian Cox, a battalion chief with the Lawrence Fire Dept., in an email statement. “The line was at the east entrance (of the school). Citizens Energy was able to shut the gas off and are repairing the break.”
LAWRENCE, IN
Current Publishing

Night & Day diversions – May 24, 2022

“Mary Poppins” runs through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. The Sophie Faught Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. May 27 at the Live at the Center series at the Palladium. Tickets are $5 or register for the free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Athlete of the Week: Senior pitcher’s weight room work leads to more speed

University High School senior pitcher Grayson Knight’s added strength is making quite a difference. “All of my improvement this year is due to the offseason I had in the weight room,” Knight said. “I started lifting with my strength coach Vern Smith in October. I completely changed my body as far as strength and explosiveness go. I am a much better athlete, and this has been very clear on my velocity. I’m throwing about 5 to 7 mph harder now than I was last season, and that has made this by far my most dominant season yet.
WESTFIELD, IN

