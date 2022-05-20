Snapshot: Nicholson Orthodontics breaks ground for new building

The Carmel Clay Public Library summer reading program is set to kick off June 1 and run through July 31. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. “For the past few years, we have adopted the Collaborative Summer Library Program theme. For us, the theme is all about discovering what the library has to offer, from electronic resources to programs to books,” said Jennifer Humphrey, CCPL youth services assistant manager. “We will promote materials with an ocean theme this summer, of course, but as our collections and programs show, we are enthusiastic about all sorts of topics here.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO