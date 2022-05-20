ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person killed in chase, crash tried to choke Montgomery County deputy

By Brett Knese, WRAL multimedia journalist
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Biscoe, N.C. — A suspect died in a police chase involving the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office late Thursday night. The crash was reported before 11...

