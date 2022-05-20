Person killed in chase, crash tried to choke Montgomery County deputy

Smithfield, N.C. — A Smithfield police officer was stabbed on Tuesday morning while responding to a call. Just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a group home on the 300 block of South Seventh Street in reference to a disturbance. Police found someone with an apparent injury and tried to arrest another person. While trying to arrest a suspect, an officer got into the middle of the fight and was stabbed, according to police.

