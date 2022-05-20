Janesville Plan Commission votes in favor of creating new tax incremental financing district

The Village of Orfordville must go through a recall election for a new Village Board President. Village Trustee Chuck Boyce says it’s an unfortunate situation, because they had a village president, kind of overreaching, putting himself directly in charge of the police department, not letting the department head handle things, voting on things when the chief wasn’t present to talk about it. Boyce says a group of citizens formed a recall drive. They were able to get enough signatures on the petitions for the recall election. The village president resigned after papers were turned in, forcing the village to have the election. President Burtness will be on the ballot and was the one they voted to replace Gary Phillips. Candidates have until may 31 to submit nomination papers. The election will be June 28.

ORFORDVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO