ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville Plan Commission votes in favor of creating new tax incremental financing district

wclo.com
 5 days ago

A proposed new tax incremental financing district on Janesville’s east side could add $31 million in value to the City....

www.wclo.com

Comments / 1

Related
wclo.com

Janesville City Council approves labor agreement with Teamsters Local 695

Janesville Transit System employees will see a two percent raise and get a $500 lump sum under the labor contract approved by the City Council this week. City Human Resources Director Tara Semenchuk says the total cost to the City for the Teamsters Local Number 695 contract will be about $72,000 over current funding levels.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Owner plans to expand Romans Fuels in Janesville

A local business owner closes the door on one location with plans to expand in two more. The owner of Roman’s Market, Tony Boparai says he’s closed the small food market at 2006 Center Avenue in Janesville that he opened last spring, as it wasn’t profitable. Boparai...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Visit Beloit awards JET grants

Beloit’s tourism marketing organization doles out more than $6000 in joint effort tourism grants. Visit Beloit Executive Director Celestino Ruffini says the intent of the J.E.T. grant program is to assist other not-for-profit organizations in developing and marketing events and activities. The Wright Museum at Beloit College was awarded...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Janesville Farmer’s Market manager takes new job

Janesville Farmer’s Market Manager Emily Arthur is leaving for a new job after six years in the position. Next month Arthur will start her new role in marketing and fundraising at ECHO. Under Arthur’s tenure, the farmer’s market moved from North Main Street to the Town Square and even...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Government
Janesville, WI
Government
wclo.com

Beloit receives three awards

City of Beloit is awarded three top financial reporting and budget-related awards for three years in a row. Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock thinks the biggest impact is it shows they’re transparent with their finances and anyone can look at the city’s budget. Lock says it shows they’re being fiscally responsible and transparent with materials they provide their community. She says they try making their budget and budget documents easy to understand so any community member can access the information. According to a news release, the Government Finance Officers Association honored Beloit with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for 24 years in a row, Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 19 years in a row, and Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award for three years in a row. Lock says they received them for the 2020 fiscal year.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Janesville School District’s All-City Track Meet is rescheduled

Due to the weather forecast, Janesville School District’s second day of All-City Track Meet for fifth graders is rescheduled. According to a news release, this impacts students in Adams, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Wilson, and Janesville Parochial elementary schools. The meet is planned for Thursday, May 26. Photo courtesy...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Village of Orfordville forced to do a recall election

The Village of Orfordville must go through a recall election for a new Village Board President. Village Trustee Chuck Boyce says it’s an unfortunate situation, because they had a village president, kind of overreaching, putting himself directly in charge of the police department, not letting the department head handle things, voting on things when the chief wasn’t present to talk about it. Boyce says a group of citizens formed a recall drive. They were able to get enough signatures on the petitions for the recall election. The village president resigned after papers were turned in, forcing the village to have the election. President Burtness will be on the ballot and was the one they voted to replace Gary Phillips. Candidates have until may 31 to submit nomination papers. The election will be June 28.
ORFORDVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Roman’s Market in Janesville closes

Janesville’s south side is losing the small food market that went in a little over a year ago, helping fill the void that was left when Pick n Save closed it’s doors. The owner of Roman’s Market says he’s closed the store at 2006 Center Avenue in Janesville that he opened last spring.
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Finance#Circle#One Of Them#Sports Complex#Tid
wclo.com

A local school receives grant money for young readers

Milton West Elementary School’s intervention library collection will be added to, thanks to Milton Community Fund Grant Award. Reading Teacher Jana Selck says they make sure to provide opportunities so kids can be readers, writers, grow their skills, confidence, and love of reading. Selck says reading comes naturally to some kids but others need specialized support. She says they plan carefully and always want to have the latest and greatest books to put in front of their most fragile readers. She wrote a grant called Books To Love, submitted it to the Milton Community Fund, and was selected. The awarded funds will be used to buy books specifically written to engage emergent readers. According to a news release, the grant was for $2400.
MILTON, WI
wclo.com

Authorities investigate fire in Orfordville

The Rock County Emergency Dispatch center says firefighters were called to 301 Mowe Street at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday. The Janesville and Beloit fire departments also responded. Janesville firefighters say the fire may have started in the garage and spread to the house. Residents describe an explosion and heavy damage to the garage, vehicle, and home.
ORFORDVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Trial begins for Beloit woman accused of causing the crash that killed three people

The 29-year-old Beloit woman accused of causing the drunken crash that killed three people and injured three others in January of 2018 finally has her day in court. In her opening statement Monday afternoon Prosecutor Cheniqua White testified that when Kiyoko Becker had a blood alcohol concentration of .17 when she stopped her vehicle in the middle of the Interstate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy