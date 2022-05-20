ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OCPD Searching For Armed Robbery Suspects After Overnight Pursuit

By News 9
 5 days ago
Oklahoma City Police are still looking for three suspects in connection to three armed robberies on the southwest side of the metro.

Officers chased the suspects until they crashed on Wilshire and Northwest Expressway, and ran into a nearby apartment complex.

Police found an assault weapon inside the car, then used K9 units and Air One to search for the suspects.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Oklahoma City, OK
