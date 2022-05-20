Janesville Town Square gets new eagle sculpture

Milton West Elementary School’s intervention library collection will be added to, thanks to Milton Community Fund Grant Award. Reading Teacher Jana Selck says they make sure to provide opportunities so kids can be readers, writers, grow their skills, confidence, and love of reading. Selck says reading comes naturally to some kids but others need specialized support. She says they plan carefully and always want to have the latest and greatest books to put in front of their most fragile readers. She wrote a grant called Books To Love, submitted it to the Milton Community Fund, and was selected. The awarded funds will be used to buy books specifically written to engage emergent readers. According to a news release, the grant was for $2400.

