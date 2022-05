SPRINGFIELD — Baystate Health is recommending Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill as a treatment to those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symproms. Paxlovid — which was recently prescribed to Vice President Kamala Harris when she was diagnosed with COVID— is an oral medicine used to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and children 12 years of age and older weighing at least 88 pounds, who have tested positive for the virus and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

