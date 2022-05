One of five teenagers involved in a Friday night crash on U.S. 50 near Nugent Road has died. 17 year-old Davidson Saint Victor was killed in the accident that left four other teens injured. The accident happened when a 17 year-old driver was westbound on U.S. 50 and crossed the median. The vehicle then spun in the opposite lanes, rolled over at least once, and came to rest in the median. Saint Victor died over the weekend. Two of the other teens — a 17 year-old boy and 14 year-old girl — were airlifted to other hospitals from Vincennes’ Good Samaritan Hospital. A 17 year-old boy and 15 year-old girl were treated at Daviess Community Hospital in Washington. At this time, no other names of those injured have been released.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO