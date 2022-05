Preparations are going well for the coming Good Samaritan Hospital ambulance service for Knox County. The Hospital is preparing itself to take over the service on July 1st. Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says the equipment will be in place for the July 1st kickoff. Also, Tim Benningfield is in place as the Hospital’s ambulance service director. Hinkle says Benningfield is glad to have personnel in place now to staff the ambulances.

