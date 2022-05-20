China forex regulator adds new forex hedging tools for companies
SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said it would add new derivative tools to help companies better hedge currency risks.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) will also make it easier for banks to conduct forex derivative business, and encourage lenders to better manage forex risks themselves, according to a notice on SAFE’s website. (Reporting by the Shanghai newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
