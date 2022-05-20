ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China forex regulator adds new forex hedging tools for companies

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said it would add new derivative tools to help companies better hedge currency risks.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) will also make it easier for banks to conduct forex derivative business, and encourage lenders to better manage forex risks themselves, according to a notice on SAFE’s website. (Reporting by the Shanghai newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

