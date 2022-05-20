ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 12:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of minor coastal flooding is possible over northern Mobile Bay, especially around the time of high tide Thursday morning. A Coastal Flood Advisory may become necessary.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe and Washington. portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across much of southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama, and northwest Florida later today and again late tonight into Thursday morning. Showers and storms should exit to the east of the area by Thursday afternoon or early evening. Widespread rainfall amounts up to 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts will be possible, will be possible in the watch area through Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Escambia Inland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe and Washington. portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across much of southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama, and northwest Florida later today and again late tonight into Thursday morning. Showers and storms should exit to the east of the area by Thursday afternoon or early evening. Widespread rainfall amounts up to 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts will be possible, will be possible in the watch area through Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe and Washington. portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across much of southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama, and northwest Florida later today and again late tonight into Thursday morning. Showers and storms should exit to the east of the area by Thursday afternoon or early evening. Widespread rainfall amounts up to 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts will be possible, will be possible in the watch area through Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Baldwin and southwestern Escambia Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1002 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Summerdale to near Elberta to near Orange Beach. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Pensacola, Ensley, Gonzalez, Foley, Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Magnolia Springs, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Perdido Beach and Elberta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe and Washington. portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across much of southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama, and northwest Florida later today and again late tonight into Thursday morning. Showers and storms should exit to the east of the area by Thursday afternoon or early evening. Widespread rainfall amounts up to 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts will be possible, will be possible in the watch area through Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baldwin, Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Baldwin; Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Northeastern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 907 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Downtown Mobile, Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Saraland, Bay Minette, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Creola, Loxley, Stockton, Stapleton, Axis, Summerdale, Silverhill, I65 And AL 225, I65 And I165 and I65 And AL 158. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Gulf FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT/130 AM EDT/ THURSDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GULF COUNTY At 928 PM CDT /1028 PM EDT/, The public reported impassable roadway due to flash flooding along Oak Grove Ave. Between 4 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 7 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port St. Joe, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge, Simmons Bayou, Milltown, Highland View, Indian Pass, St Joseph State Park, Cape San Blas, Odena and Saint Joe Beach. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Comments / 0

Community Policy