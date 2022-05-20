Discord and 4chan Are Being Investigated for the Buffalo Attack. Nothing Will Happen.

During the summer of 2019, Oklahoma residents experienced mysterious tremors that swept through the state and collectively came to be known as “the anomaly.”. Scientists, puzzled by the pulses, ultimately tracked the signals down to a military facility that stores America’s largest ammunition stockpile and oversees huge explosions of obsolete munitions, a process that sends low-frequency acoustic waves called infrasound rippling across the landscape. In addition to providing a great science detective story, the infrasound waves produced by the routine explosions at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant have enormous potential to reveal unknown details about the sky, according to Stephen Arrowsmith, who serves as Hamilton Chair in Earth Sciences at Southern Methodist University and is among the scientists monitoring the Oklahoma pulses.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO