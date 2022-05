LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A day of rocky weather lies ahead for us on Thursday here in Campbell County. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday into early Thursday night. Some storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds the primary threat. An isolated tornado is also possible. Very heavy rainfall can be expected with the stronger storms, which could lead to localized flooding. In addition to the storms, strong winds gusts can be expected across the higher elevations and foothills of Campbell County and the rest of east Tennessee mountains. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 05/25/2022-5PM)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO