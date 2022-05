LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Brenda Mathre is the featured artist for the Postmark LaFollette Homemade Artshine Arts and Crafts Co-op and WLAF. Brenda does quilting and fabric crafts. She has been quilting and sewing most of her life, she was taught by her grandmother when she was young. Brenda says she has always liked to do crafts with her hands but that she loves to sew.

