Polyphony Digital is releasing a new Gran Turismo 7 update sometime this week that will add three new cars. On May 21, Gran Turismo series creator Kazunori Yamauchi took to social media to tease the next Gran Turismo 7 update. He wrote: “Update is coming next week” alongside a photo featuring three silhouettes of cars. As per usual, the teaser has led many fans to speculate as to what the featured cars could be.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO