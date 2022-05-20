ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nationwide warns of inflation’s impact on struggling customers

By Kalyeena Makortoff Banking correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgnD8_0fkaOdbj00
Signage outside a Nationwide building society in London Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Nationwide executives have said they are “highly concerned” about the outlook for inflation, warning that rising costs could harm already struggling customers and drag down house prices.

In its annual earnings report, the member-owned building society said it had not yet experienced an increase in defaults on loans or mortgages.

However, it warned that surging inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 9% last month , would put “significant pressure” on household budgets, particularly for people on lower incomes who built up less savings during the Covid lockdowns.

“Obviously we are highly concerned about the outlook environment,” the chief executive, Joe Garner, told journalists. “And we are very focused on leaning into our members, and really underlining the emphasis of contacting us as early as possible.”

He suggested lenders such as Nationwide were better equipped to handle the cost of living crisis today, having already helped customers through periods of uncertainty including Brexit and Covid lockdowns. Garner explained that the building society was ready to offer a range of options to struggling customers, including interest-only payment holidays.

However, the building society, which is the UK’s second-largest mortgage lender behind Lloyd’s Banking Group, explained that higher property prices, rising interest rates, and the “steep increase” in the cost of living meant housing had already become less affordable for consumers.

Those financial pressures will also mean people will be more cautious about spending money on new homes, which was likely to impact house prices. “There is a risk of a downward movement in house prices, given the pressure on household budgets”, Nationwide said.

“We expect housing market activity to slow and the rate of house price growth to moderate in the coming quarters,” it added.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Nationwide’s monthly housing survey showed that the average amount paid for a home in the UK climbed 0.3% to £267,620 in April from a month earlier, though that compared with a 1.1% rise in March. It was also the smallest increase since September last year.

It could impact Nationwide’s profit growth, having nearly doubled its annual profits in 2021 when it benefited from stronger economic conditions and a buoyant housing market. Nationwide said on Friday that annual pre-tax profits grew from £823m to £1.6bn.

“While the outlook remains challenging, the society continues to demonstrate its resilience,” it said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Garner
BBC

Cost of living: Calls to bring benefit and pension rises forward

Ministers are facing growing calls to bring forward large increases in benefits and the state pension which will be paid from next April. Charities want benefits to increase now to help people struggling with the cost of living, particularly energy bills. A well-established system means the annual increase in benefits...
BUSINESS
BBC

Who is to blame for soaring prices?

There was nothing more certain than a blame game erupting about the cost of living crisis. The Bank of England's target in law is to get inflation to 2% on the Consumer Price Index measure, but it is now heading for 10%. It is a clear and rather spectacular failure...
BUSINESS
CNN

Retailers just sounded an alarm on inflation. It's worth heeding

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Shares of retailers were pummeled on Wednesday as...
BUSINESS
Refinery29

This Is How Much Of A Single Person’s Salary Goes On Rent

The average single person in the UK who isn't a homeowner now spends more than a third of their income on rent. According to a new rental market report by Zoopla, the average rent in the UK is now £995, which is £88 higher than at the beginning of the pandemic. What's more, rents are currently rising at the fastest rate since 2008.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Inflation#House Prices#Housing Market#Uk#London Photograph#Reuters Nationwide#Covid#Lloyd S Banking Group
FingerLakes1.com

Housing Market: What will prices of houses be in 2023?

Interest rates on home loans continue to rise, which has some housing market experts thinking prices could drop in 2022-23. In 2021, the housing market exploded, raising the prices of homes more than in 2007 during the financial collapse. According to AS News, there are reasons for the growth in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

287K+
Followers
73K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy