LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair Board is debating how to use millions of dollars it has been allocated from the state's budget. A total of $200 million was allocated form the budget to the Kentucky Exposition Center. In July, $20 million will be available for maintenance, but the board is working on a proposal for a project worth the remaining $180 million.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO