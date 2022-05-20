ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Friday Night Live Concerts Coming in June

By Andrew Swadner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Indianola Chamber of Commerce Friday Night Live Concert of 2022 is set for three weeks from today. The...

Pella Community Art Center Adds Dyeing Garden

One of the new features of the Pella Community Art Center is a new dyeing garden. Director Mary Robertson says they are offering two six-week sessions this summer about natural color dyeing and the plants needed to do so. Projects will include journal making, papermaking, Anthotype sun printing, pounded flower pictures, leaf printmaking, eco-dyeing aprons, and tote bags, all in the Central College Garden northwest of the Roe Center. Find out how to sign up for art classes in Pella at the City of Pella website.
PELLA, IA
Ridiculous Days Coming to Indianola in June

The Indianola Downtown Merchants are bringing Ridiculous Days back to Indianola this summer on the downtown Indianola square. The event will feature both a pet parade and a grand march parade, activities and games on the square, local vendors and food trucks, and sales from local businesses, and those attending are invited to dress up in ridiculous costumes. The event is also looking for parade participants and volunteers. Ridiculous Days will take place on Saturday, June 25th from 9am to 5pm on the square. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville- Knoxville School Board Recap

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig, Mobley as we talk about the most recent school Board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Thrive Knoxville Releases Town Talk Video

Thrive Knoxville has produced a video series called Town talk which covers a different topic highlighting positive developments in Knoxville. The most recent video is about housing projects in Knoxville. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian spoke to KNIA/KRLS News about the video. “The new video highlights the housing developments and...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Bike Fest Promoting Bike Safety

The Indianola Mayor’s Youth Council is hosting Bike Fest 2022 in June, an event promoting bicycle safety and fun for Indianola kids. The event will include educational events such as how to cross a street safely and the importance of helmets and other safety equipment, as well as prizes given out throughout the event. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location playing music and making announcements. Bike Fest 2022 will be on Saturday, June 11th from 10am to noon in the Irving Elementary parking lot.
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Latest

Superintendent Greg Ebeling discusses this week’s Pella School Board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Ambassadors Held Ribbon Cutting

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate Rx at 114 W. Robinson Street in Knoxville on Tuesday. The event celebrated the relocation of Rejuvenate RX. Rachel Davis the owner of Rejuvenate RX spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about how the new location will affect the business. “We...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Let’s Talk Indianola – Warren County Recorder Candidate Steve Garrett

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features one of four Republican Party candidates for Warren County Recorder, Steve Garrett. All four candidates will be featured on Let’s Talk Indianola throughout the week. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella FFA Sends Off Class of ’22 with Meals

For the past two years, the Pella FFA chapter has served the outgoing senior class their last high school meal. On May 18th, ten FFA members served the chapter’s BBQ dipped pork burger with barbecue beans and a side of chips to around 100 members of the Class of 2022, where ultimately 164 meals would be consumed.
PELLA, IA
Warren County Fair Online Entries Beginning June 1st

Those wishing to submit livestock and exhibits for competition at the 2022 Warren County Fair can do so in a new system this year, as the fair has announced they are transitioning to the FairEntry online fair management system. Entries can be done online starting June 1st, and no paper forms will be accepted.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
People’s Bank Announces New Board Member

People’s Bank announced that Megan Weiler Green is the newest member of their Board of Directors. Megan lives in Pella and is currently the counsel and engineering manager at Weiler in Knoxville and Weiler Forestry in Georgia. Megan is also a member of Weiler’s Senior Leadership Team and serves as president of the Weiler Foundation for Charitable giving. Megan is also active on several community leadership teams, including Habitat For Humanity of Marion County, the Marion County Economic Development Commission, Pleasantville High School Ag Council, and the Knoxville Housing Steering Committee.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Grass Clippings and Length Ordinances

The City of Indianola wants to remind residents about city ordinances regarding grass on lawns and property, in addition to yard waste disposal. The city asks residents to not leave grass clippings or debris in the street, as it can clog up storm drains and sewers. Grass is also required by the city to not grow higher than 8 inches of height in developed areas and 12 inches of height in underdeveloped areas. The Indianola Brush Facility is open on Thursdays from noon to 7pm, Saturdays from 9am to 4pm, and Sundays from noon to 4pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
Entertainment
Music
Indianola Memorial Day Parade One Week Away

The Indianola American Legion Post 165 in Indianola is holding a Memorial Day parade one week from today, followed by a service at the IOOF Cemetery. Joe Moody with the American Legion tells KNIA News the service honors and recognizes American Soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving in the nation’s military, and will involve the raising the American Flag and the playing of Taps, and he hopes people know the significance of the ceremony. The parade begins at 10am, with the ceremony following the conclusion of the parade.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella, Knoxville Golf Teams Place in Top 5 at State

The boys golf teams of Marion County finished their season in the top five of Class 3A. The Pella boys were 4th in Class 3A and Knoxville tied for 5th at the State Golf Meet in Ames after two days of competition. Will Simpson of Pella placed 2nd among individuals and Evan Smith of Knoxville was tied for 4th.
KNOXVILLE, IA
American Legion Prepares for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is this week and the American Legion has several activities scheduled. American Legion Post 168 Commander Curt Froyen spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about their activities next week. “On May 24 at 9:00 am we will be putting up 1200 grave marker flags for all of the veterans. Then,...
MARION COUNTY, IA
Knoxville School Board to Establish Ken Locke Preservation Committee

The Knoxville School Board held a discussion Monday about establishing a Ken Locke Stadium Preservation Committee. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the committee. When our facilities Task Force made their recommendation to spend the 2.5 million dollars, part of that recommendation included creating...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Knoxville, Pella Battling for 3rd at State Golf After Day One

After day one of the Class 3A state golf tournament in Ames, Knoxville and Pella are in a tight race for a trophy finish. It’s advantage Panthers after day one, as here is the top ten in 3A team socres after 18 holes of play at Veenker Memorial Golf Course:
PELLA, IA
Norwalk Girls Soccer Shuts Out Oskaloosa, Softball and Baseball Canceled

Norwalk’s girls’ soccer squad shuts out Oskaloosa in their first playoff match, while the softball and baseball squads have games canceled this week. The No. 3 in Class 2A Warriors’ girls’ soccer squad took down Oskaloosa for the second time this season, shutting them out 10-0. Five Warriors scored goals Tuesday night, including four from Jocelyn Bice. Reagan Teut chipped in two goals, while Marin Randall, Anna Larson, and Braelyn Clark each had one goal. Bice, Larson, Clark, Randall, Addison Burch, Serenity Madonia, and Hailey Schreiber all had assists on the night. Norwalk improves their record to 15-3 on the season and will play in the substate championship Thursday night at home against Little Hawkeye Conference foe Pella.
NORWALK, IA
Pella School Board Holding Final Meeting of 2021-22 School Year

The Pella School Board meets for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar today. The board will consider most of the 2022-23 registration fees and renewal of various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian are also on the agenda. Prior to action items, a review of Measurable Results Assessment data will be held for the Leader in Me program. A public hearing will also be scheduled to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 this afternoon in the Pella High School library, and can also be found online.
PELLA, IA
Pella’s Shuttle Hurdlers Journey to Top of 3A

While the team was a few points away from its ultimate goal, the 2022 state track and field meet was still special for the Dutch of Pella. Of the 19 total events, Pella qualified for all of them and earned a medal in 15 of them. One group’s journey concluded...
PELLA, IA

