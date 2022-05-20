Friday Night Live Concerts Coming in June

The City of Indianola wants to remind residents about city ordinances regarding grass on lawns and property, in addition to yard waste disposal. The city asks residents to not leave grass clippings or debris in the street, as it can clog up storm drains and sewers. Grass is also required by the city to not grow higher than 8 inches of height in developed areas and 12 inches of height in underdeveloped areas. The Indianola Brush Facility is open on Thursdays from noon to 7pm, Saturdays from 9am to 4pm, and Sundays from noon to 4pm.

