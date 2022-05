The Roland Garros is approaching day by day. The men's and women's qualifiers of the Parisian Major are currently being played, while the first games of the main draw will begin this Sunday, in 4 days. The last two 1000 on clay were won by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic with Rafael Nadal who was unable to go beyond the quarter-finals, he even stopped in the second round at the Internationals.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO