State Climatologist Presents to Local Emergency Response Group

On November 9, 2021, Knoxville Police were notified that a vape device was found on a juvenile female at Knoxville High School. On November 10 it was discovered that the device was a THC vapor device. During the investigation, police learned that the juvenile met a 21-year-old male at the Knoxville Recreation Center, drove around, went to Marion County Park, then was dropped off in the student parking lot on the westside of Knoxville High School. The juvenile admitted she was using the vape device and was told it had THC in it. The juvenile said she felt the effects and described them to the male on Facebook messenger. Officers questioned 21-year-old Derion Grandstaff of Marshalltown. He denied his involvement and denied any recent drug use but did admit to using THC in the past. The vape device was sent to the DCI Crime Lab and came back indicating preparations of cannabis. The Facebook messages were reviewed and it was determined there was enough evidence and a warrant was issued for Grandstaff’s arrest. Grandstaff was arrested on May 23 and charged with Providing a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance to a person under the age of 18, a Class B Felony.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO