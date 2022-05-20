State Climatologist Presents to Local Emergency Response Group
By Andrew Schneider
The Marion County Board of Supervisors met in a regular session Tuesday. The board discussed the Adkins Development in Pleasantville. The development will be done on 36.5 acres of land on the west edge of Pleasantville and will include five commercial properties and residential areas. The city of Pleasantville asked the county to contribute 2.3 million dollars for infrastructure for the project at the last Supervisors meeting. After discussion, the board passed a motion to partner with the city of Pleasantville in regards to the Adkins Development. The board approved a request for north ditch grading off the right-of-way on McKimber Street. The board also approved resolutions for Tax Credit and Exemption Applications for the fiscal year 2023 including Homestead Credit Applications, Disabled Veteran Homestead Credit Applications, Military Exemption Applications, and Family Farm Tax Credit Applications.
The unemployment rate dropped significantly locally, according to the latest data from Iowa Workforce Development. In Marion County, the percentage is down to 1.6. That’s a drop from 2.5% in March and 3.1% from April 2021. There are 18,660 employed residents and 300 individuals seeking work and receiving benefits.
The City of Indianola has released an update on the Water Resource Recovery Facility construction for the first several months of 2022. Water Superintendent Rick Graves tells KNIA News the project is a new state-of-the-art facility, and is projected to be fully complete by June. A drone flight video over the construction site is available below.
People’s Bank announced that Megan Weiler Green is the newest member of their Board of Directors. Megan lives in Pella and is currently the counsel and engineering manager at Weiler in Knoxville and Weiler Forestry in Georgia. Megan is also a member of Weiler’s Senior Leadership Team and serves as president of the Weiler Foundation for Charitable giving. Megan is also active on several community leadership teams, including Habitat For Humanity of Marion County, the Marion County Economic Development Commission, Pleasantville High School Ag Council, and the Knoxville Housing Steering Committee.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a work session and a special session Tuesday. The board first met in a work session to discuss the Warren County Justice Center insurance information, American Rescue Plan Act funded projects, the Fox Ridge Development Easement, and goal setting with Callahan Municipal Consultants.
One of the new features of the Pella Community Art Center is a new dyeing garden. Director Mary Robertson says they are offering two six-week sessions this summer about natural color dyeing and the plants needed to do so. Projects will include journal making, papermaking, Anthotype sun printing, pounded flower pictures, leaf printmaking, eco-dyeing aprons, and tote bags, all in the Central College Garden northwest of the Roe Center. Find out how to sign up for art classes in Pella at the City of Pella website.
The City of Indianola wants to remind residents about city ordinances regarding grass on lawns and property, in addition to yard waste disposal. The city asks residents to not leave grass clippings or debris in the street, as it can clog up storm drains and sewers. Grass is also required by the city to not grow higher than 8 inches of height in developed areas and 12 inches of height in underdeveloped areas. The Indianola Brush Facility is open on Thursdays from noon to 7pm, Saturdays from 9am to 4pm, and Sundays from noon to 4pm.
The Indianola Downtown Merchants are bringing Ridiculous Days back to Indianola this summer on the downtown Indianola square. The event will feature both a pet parade and a grand march parade, activities and games on the square, local vendors and food trucks, and sales from local businesses, and those attending are invited to dress up in ridiculous costumes. The event is also looking for parade participants and volunteers. Ridiculous Days will take place on Saturday, June 25th from 9am to 5pm on the square. For more information, click below.
US House of Representatives candidate Democrat Christina Bohannan visited Indianola on Sunday, holding a meet and greet with voters in conjunction with statewide candidates Joe Kerner and Lisa Fleishman. Bohannan tells KNIA News what she hears most when campaigning is people are tired of the divisiveness in politics, and she wants to go back to debating the issues, rather than attacks or distractions.
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session this evening. The board will consider the 2022-23 handbooks, issue the 2022-23 contracts for district staff, and a budget amendment. They will also review the meeting reports from the board curriculum, finance, and facilities meetings. The meeting begins at 5pm in the boardroom of the District Office Administration Building.
The Indianola Mayor’s Youth Council is hosting Bike Fest 2022 in June, an event promoting bicycle safety and fun for Indianola kids. The event will include educational events such as how to cross a street safely and the importance of helmets and other safety equipment, as well as prizes given out throughout the event. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location playing music and making announcements. Bike Fest 2022 will be on Saturday, June 11th from 10am to noon in the Irving Elementary parking lot.
Central College recognized eight faculty members this spring for their outstanding leadership in teaching, service and scholarship. – Amy Young, associate professor of German and class dean, (B.A., Simpson College; M.A., Bowling Green State University; Ph.D., University of Nebraska-Lincoln) received the Dr. John Wesselink Award for scholarship with a direct impact on teaching.
On November 9, 2021, Knoxville Police were notified that a vape device was found on a juvenile female at Knoxville High School. On November 10 it was discovered that the device was a THC vapor device. During the investigation, police learned that the juvenile met a 21-year-old male at the Knoxville Recreation Center, drove around, went to Marion County Park, then was dropped off in the student parking lot on the westside of Knoxville High School. The juvenile admitted she was using the vape device and was told it had THC in it. The juvenile said she felt the effects and described them to the male on Facebook messenger. Officers questioned 21-year-old Derion Grandstaff of Marshalltown. He denied his involvement and denied any recent drug use but did admit to using THC in the past. The vape device was sent to the DCI Crime Lab and came back indicating preparations of cannabis. The Facebook messages were reviewed and it was determined there was enough evidence and a warrant was issued for Grandstaff’s arrest. Grandstaff was arrested on May 23 and charged with Providing a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance to a person under the age of 18, a Class B Felony.
