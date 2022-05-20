Knoxville City Council Sets Hearing on Basement Lease

The Pella School Board met for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar Monday. A public hearing was scheduled for a special meeting on June 23rd to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The board also approved the sale of $28.3 million in bonds to Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Red Bank, New Jersey at an interest rate of 4.12%. Additionally, a new policy offering health insurance options to district employees who work less than a full-time schedule was also approved as an incentive to attract more employees in needed areas. A $500 referral bonus and $2,000 incentive bonus policy was approved as it relates to the hiring of new bus drivers if both the individual making the referral and those starting the job meet certain requirements. The board approved most of the 2022-23 registration fees–maintaining current rates, and renewed various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian were also approved. A review of Measurable Results Assessment data was held for the Leader in Me program.

