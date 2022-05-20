Knoxville City Council Sets Hearing on Basement Lease

The Knoxville School Board held a discussion Monday about establishing a Ken Locke Stadium Preservation Committee. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the committee. When our facilities Task Force made their recommendation to spend the 2.5 million dollars, part of that recommendation included creating...
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a work session and a special session Tuesday. The board first met in a work session to discuss the Warren County Justice Center insurance information, American Rescue Plan Act funded projects, the Fox Ridge Development Easement, and goal setting with Callahan Municipal Consultants.
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session today. The board will discuss the Adkins Development in Pleasantville. The development will be done on 36.5 acres of land on the west edge of Pleasantville and will include five commercial properties and residential as well. The board will consider a request for north ditch grading off the right-of-way on McKimber Street. The board will also consider resolutions for Tax Credit and Exemption Applications for the fiscal year 2023 including Homestead Credit Applications, Disabled Veteran Homestead Credit Applications, Military Exemption Applications, and Family Farm Tax Credit Applications.
The City of Indianola has released an update on the Water Resource Recovery Facility construction for the first several months of 2022. Water Superintendent Rick Graves tells KNIA News the project is a new state-of-the-art facility, and is projected to be fully complete by June. A drone flight video over the construction site is available below.
The City of Indianola wants to remind residents about city ordinances regarding grass on lawns and property, in addition to yard waste disposal. The city asks residents to not leave grass clippings or debris in the street, as it can clog up storm drains and sewers. Grass is also required by the city to not grow higher than 8 inches of height in developed areas and 12 inches of height in underdeveloped areas. The Indianola Brush Facility is open on Thursdays from noon to 7pm, Saturdays from 9am to 4pm, and Sundays from noon to 4pm.
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate Rx at 114 W. Robinson Street in Knoxville on Tuesday. The event celebrated the relocation of Rejuvenate RX. Rachel Davis the owner of Rejuvenate RX spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about how the new location will affect the business. “We...
Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig, Mobley as we talk about the most recent school Board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features one of four Republican Party candidates for Warren County Recorder, Steve Garrett. All four candidates will be featured on Let’s Talk Indianola throughout the week. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
The Indianola Downtown Merchants are bringing Ridiculous Days back to Indianola this summer on the downtown Indianola square. The event will feature both a pet parade and a grand march parade, activities and games on the square, local vendors and food trucks, and sales from local businesses, and those attending are invited to dress up in ridiculous costumes. The event is also looking for parade participants and volunteers. Ridiculous Days will take place on Saturday, June 25th from 9am to 5pm on the square. For more information, click below.
People’s Bank announced that Megan Weiler Green is the newest member of their Board of Directors. Megan lives in Pella and is currently the counsel and engineering manager at Weiler in Knoxville and Weiler Forestry in Georgia. Megan is also a member of Weiler’s Senior Leadership Team and serves as president of the Weiler Foundation for Charitable giving. Megan is also active on several community leadership teams, including Habitat For Humanity of Marion County, the Marion County Economic Development Commission, Pleasantville High School Ag Council, and the Knoxville Housing Steering Committee.
One of the new features of the Pella Community Art Center is a new dyeing garden. Director Mary Robertson says they are offering two six-week sessions this summer about natural color dyeing and the plants needed to do so. Projects will include journal making, papermaking, Anthotype sun printing, pounded flower pictures, leaf printmaking, eco-dyeing aprons, and tote bags, all in the Central College Garden northwest of the Roe Center. Find out how to sign up for art classes in Pella at the City of Pella website.
The legislative session continues at the Statehouse and the budget is still being worked on. Senator Amy Sinclair spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about one of the big topics of the budget. “There are discussions on the differences between the expenditure of the House and the Senate. We passed a pretty...
The Pella School Board met for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar Monday. A public hearing was scheduled for a special meeting on June 23rd to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The board also approved the sale of $28.3 million in bonds to Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Red Bank, New Jersey at an interest rate of 4.12%. Additionally, a new policy offering health insurance options to district employees who work less than a full-time schedule was also approved as an incentive to attract more employees in needed areas. A $500 referral bonus and $2,000 incentive bonus policy was approved as it relates to the hiring of new bus drivers if both the individual making the referral and those starting the job meet certain requirements. The board approved most of the 2022-23 registration fees–maintaining current rates, and renewed various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian were also approved. A review of Measurable Results Assessment data was held for the Leader in Me program.
The Indianola Public Library is celebrating the return of warmer weather one week from today with the Kick Off Summer event. Food trucks, games, activities, and a lot more will be in the library parking lot, and everyone is invited to come and celebrate with library and city staff. Adult Services Librarian Jacy West tells KNIA News a cornhole tournament will take place for adults, with the winning team earning a gift card to West Hill Brewery. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location playing music. The Kick Off Summer event will be Tuesday, May 31st from 6-8pm.
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session this evening. The board will consider the 2022-23 handbooks, issue the 2022-23 contracts for district staff, and a budget amendment. They will also review the meeting reports from the board curriculum, finance, and facilities meetings. The meeting begins at 5pm in the boardroom of the District Office Administration Building.
Resurfacing of County Road G5T, also known as Old Highway 102, is beginning soon northeast of Pella. The stretch of highway from New Sharon to the T33 intersection just south of Peoria in Mahaska County will require closing the road to traffic tentatively starting in early June until early August, weather permitting, according to the Mahaska County Engineer’s office. This project involves placing a fabric interlayer over the existing roadway, placement of an unbonded concrete overlay, installing shoulder rock and painting new pavement markings.
The unemployment rate dropped significantly locally, according to the latest data from Iowa Workforce Development. In Marion County, the percentage is down to 1.6. That’s a drop from 2.5% in March and 3.1% from April 2021. There are 18,660 employed residents and 300 individuals seeking work and receiving benefits.
US House of Representatives candidate Democrat Christina Bohannan visited Indianola on Sunday, holding a meet and greet with voters in conjunction with statewide candidates Joe Kerner and Lisa Fleishman. Bohannan tells KNIA News what she hears most when campaigning is people are tired of the divisiveness in politics, and she wants to go back to debating the issues, rather than attacks or distractions.
The Pella School Board meets for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar today. The board will consider most of the 2022-23 registration fees and renewal of various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian are also on the agenda. Prior to action items, a review of Measurable Results Assessment data will be held for the Leader in Me program. A public hearing will also be scheduled to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 this afternoon in the Pella High School library, and can also be found online.
On November 9, 2021, Knoxville Police were notified that a vape device was found on a juvenile female at Knoxville High School. On November 10 it was discovered that the device was a THC vapor device. During the investigation, police learned that the juvenile met a 21-year-old male at the Knoxville Recreation Center, drove around, went to Marion County Park, then was dropped off in the student parking lot on the westside of Knoxville High School. The juvenile admitted she was using the vape device and was told it had THC in it. The juvenile said she felt the effects and described them to the male on Facebook messenger. Officers questioned 21-year-old Derion Grandstaff of Marshalltown. He denied his involvement and denied any recent drug use but did admit to using THC in the past. The vape device was sent to the DCI Crime Lab and came back indicating preparations of cannabis. The Facebook messages were reviewed and it was determined there was enough evidence and a warrant was issued for Grandstaff’s arrest. Grandstaff was arrested on May 23 and charged with Providing a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance to a person under the age of 18, a Class B Felony.
Comments / 0