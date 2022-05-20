ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Singapore startup Zilingo fires CEO after suspension

By Anshuman Daga, Jaiveersingh Shekhawat
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Zilingo said on Friday it had fired Chief Executive Ankiti Bose after an independent investigation into complaints about what the fashion technology startup described as "serious financial irregularities".

Bose, 30, the face of Zilingo at industry forums and investor meetings, told Reuters she was wrongfully dismissed.

"The board has wrongfully terminated me today for 'insubordination' without giving me a chance to address fully the concerns that have been raised," she said in an email statement.

Seven-year-old Zilingo was plunged into crisis after its board suspended Bose, the company's co-founder, in March with the backing of major investors, pending the probe. read more

Valued at nearly $1 billion in its last funding round in 2019, Zilingo is backed by investors including Sequoia Capital India and Singapore state investor Temasek.

The company said in an email statement it had decided to terminate Bose's "employment with cause, and reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action."

Zilingo did not give details about the probe but said an independent forensics firm led the investigation.

It said a top consulting firm was also appointed to look into claims of harassment that Bose brought to the board's notice after her suspension.

Zilingo said the investigation concluded the company took appropriate action and followed due process to address these complaints. It said recent online reports had "caused irreparable damage" to the company, the board, employees and investors.

The startup's investors, Temasek and Sequoia, declined to comment.

Zilingo said last week that its debtholders had decided to recall their entire loan, leading the company to appoint a financial adviser to assess options. read more

Founded in 2015 by Bose and Chief Technology Officer Dhruv Kapoor, Zilingo has become a global supply chain enabler for the apparel industry. It works with thousands of apparel factories and merchants in South Asia and Southeast Asia, connecting them to retailers worldwide.

Bose said in her statement to Reuters that she had informed the board this week in detail about "the amount of harassment and duress" she had undergone in the past few years.

"At the point of my purported termination, I have yet to be presented with the findings of both Kroll and Deloitte and my reports being incomplete," she wrote.

Sources familiar with the situation said Kroll conducted the probe into the claims of "financial irregularities" and Deloitte was tapped to probe Bose's "harassment" claims.

Kroll declined to comment. Deloitte did not immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment.

Zilingo did not immediately respond to requests for further comment on the case.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat, Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Asia's war on inflation targets supply, not consumers

May 26 (Reuters) - From export bans to price controls, governments in Asia are taking a much more targeted approach than their Western counterparts in curbing global inflationary pressure, a strategy that appears to be working at least for now. While inflation remains a serious economic challenge in Asia, the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

McAfee CEO Peter Leav to step down, Greg Johnson to take over

May 24 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp on Tuesday appointed consumer tech veteran Greg Johnson as chief executive officer succeeding Peter Leav who will step down. Johnson’s appointment comes as part of McAfee’s dive into a pure-play consumer protection company, which began following the divestment of its enterprise security business in 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valued#Sequoia Capital India
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 23 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Beijing extends work-from-home 'requirement' for millions. The Chinese capital extended its work-from-home requirement for many of its 22 million residents to stem a COVID-19 outbreak, while Shanghai deployed more testing and curbs to hold on to its hard-won "zero COVID" status after two months of lockdown.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Reuters

UK car production falls 11% in April on chip crisis, supply chain snags

May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's car production fell 11% in April due to persistent chip shortages and supply chain issues, made worse by the Ukraine crisis, the UK auto trade association said on Thursday. Soaring energy prices and slowing global markets have only piled more pressure on the car industry,...
WORLD
Reuters

Qantas cuts domestic capacity as fuel prices surge

May 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) said on Thursday it needs to "rebalance" capacity and airfares to cover the cost of surging fuel prices, cutting its domestic capacity by a few basis points. Qantas said domestic flying levels for July and August have been lowered from 107%...
WORLD
Reuters

Belarus says it is checking combat-readiness of army equipment

May 23 (Reuters) - Belarus's army has begun checking its weaponry and logistics equipment to make sure they are combat-ready, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday. In a statement, it said the army was carrying out checks on equipment in long-term storage. "The inspection will determine the condition of...
MILITARY
Reuters

Asian shares stumble on growth worries as central banks tighten

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Asian share markets slipped on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's early May meeting showed a majority backing half-percentage-point rate hikes in June and July, and as persistent concerns over global growth sapped confidence. While the minutes also highlighted policymakers' faith in the strength...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Nigerian bond spreads widen after surprise rate hike

ABUJA, May 25 (Reuters) - The bid-ask spreads on Nigerian bond yields widened up to 15 basis points on average on Wednesday from 5 basis points before a surprise central bank rate hike a day earlier. The benchmark 2042 bond bid-ask spread widened as much as 35 basis points, as...
BUSINESS
Reuters

The Bahamas government seeking to borrow some $700 mln

NASSAU, May 25 (Reuters) - The government of The Bahamas is asking parliament for authorization to borrow almost $700 million to cover the Caribbean nation’s expected budget shortfalls for the current and upcoming fiscal years. The government of Prime Minister Philip Davis sent a request to borrow up $251...
WORLD
Reuters

Global shares rise after Fed meeting notes hint at future rate hikes

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Wednesday after notes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's early May meeting showed a strong likelihood that the world's most powerful central bank will approve two more half-percentage-point rate hikes in coming months. Wall Street ended higher as investors were heartened...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

454K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy