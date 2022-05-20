ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

1 dead, 2 juveniles injured after crash in Winston-Salem on University Parkway, police say

By Brayden Stamps, Dolan Reynolds
 5 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead, and two juveniles were injured in a crash on University Parkway in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:10 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash in the 3100 block of University Parkway.

Officers say J. Inocente Alvarado Velazquez was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder north on University Parkway.

A 64-year-old man was driving north in a 2016 Hyundai Tucson on University Parkway, and Velazquez’s vehicle reportedly crashed into the back of the Tucson.

Velazquez was in a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder that ran off the road to the right.

Velazquez and two juvenile passengers from his vehicle along with the driver of the Tuscon were all taken to hospitals with injuries.

After arriving at the hospital, Velazquez was pronounced deceased.

The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.

Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, police say.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.


