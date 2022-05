The U.S. will use force to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by the People's Republic of China, President Biden said Monday during a news conference in Tokyo. When asked if the U.S. would defend Taiwan, Biden said "Yes," and "That's the commitment we made." In fact, the U.S. has committed to providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself but has maintained a policy of "strategic ambiguity" as to whether the U.S. would intervene militarily. "We agree with a One China policy, Biden said. "We've signed on to it and all the intended agreements made from there. But the idea...

