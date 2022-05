John Mooney said you can expect the racing product at Delaware Park to remain the same under new ownership, but when you consume it will change. The Stanton track opens its 85th season of live racing Wednesday with an eight-race card under the wing of new owners Clairvest Group and Rubico Gaming LLC, a Canadian private equity firm that bought the track from the Rickman family after 34 years last fall.

STANTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO