Sussex County Council has approved an updated 2021 International Building Code, but without a requirement for residential sprinklers. Council President Mike Vincent, a lifetime member of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, said residential sprinklers are still on the table. “There is a lot of information we need to gather about cost,” he said. “There are a lot of questions out there, and we can amend the ordinance at any point. We need to get facts and not opinions. This is not a dead issue.”

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO