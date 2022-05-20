ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are all the 2022 Memorial Day events planned near Bradenton to honor the fallen

By James A. Jones Jr.
 5 days ago

Several Memorial Day events are planned in the Bradenton-Sarasota area to honor the men and women who lost their lives defending their country during America’s wars.

Memorial Day is May 30, but Lakewood Ranch and its Tribute to Heroes Parade gets an early start this weekend at Lakewood Ranch Main Street.

Residents are invited to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation and the freedoms they enjoy.

The Lakewood Ranch Tribute to Heroes Parade is set for 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

Event proceeds and donations will benefit local veteran groups, Braden River VFW Post 12055 and Del Webb Lakewood Ranch Association of Veterans and Military Supporters.

“Our Tribute to Heroes parade launched over 10 years ago and has been a way for us to celebrate our local heroes,” said Keith Pandeloglou, president and CEO of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities.

“This year, our goal is to remember and honor those we have lost. We hope to see the community out on May 22 to join us in giving veterans the recognition they continuously deserve.”

Also planned:

▪ The Manatee County Veterans Council plans a Memorial Day service starting at 9 a.m. May 30 at Veterans Park, behind Manatee Memorial Hospital and across the street from the Bradenton Riverwalk. Navy retired Commander Donna Fournier will be the guest speaker. The public is invited.

Fournier served 26 years in the U.S. Naval Reserve Intelligence Program. She researched, wrote, and edited a history, Women Serving the Military in America’s Defense, available at the Bradenton downtown library. She lives in Bradenton with her husband, Neil Moore, a Vietnam combat Marine.

▪ City of Anna Maria’s 7th Annual Memorial Day Symphony Salute is set for 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. May 30. The Anna Maria Island Concert Orchestra, conducted by Leonard Murphy, will have more than 30 pieces, the largest yet, and play patriotic songs for more than an hour. There’s also a special veteran and veteran’s spouse recognition ceremony, along with the USMC honor guard presenting the colors and a Coast Guard flyover, weather permitting. It’s an outdoor event on the waterfront at the City Pier Park, 100 North Bay Drive in Anna Maria. The public is invited.

Sarasota Memorial Day Parade 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 30. Parade begins downtown and travels down Main Street starting at Osprey Avenue, followed by a post-parade ceremony at J.D. Hamel Park on Gulf Stream Avenue, Sarasota.

▪ SRQ VETS is hosting the 7th Annual Memorial Day 5K hike to honor the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice May 28 at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the hike starts at 9 a.m. This event is designed to unite local veteran and civilian communities while raising funds to support local veterans. SRQ VETS is a 100% volunteer veteran-run 501c3. The event includes includes a cookout, music, rock wall bungee jumping, raffles and more. Click here for tickets at $30 per adult .

Is there a local event that’s not listed here? Let us know at jajones1@bradenton.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FO9XX_0fkaJSxF00
Sarasota National Cemetery, which opened in 2008 at 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, is the resting place for thousands of veterans, including a number who lost their lives in wars after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. This photo was taken in 2014. File photo James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCHxN_0fkaJSxF00
The annual Memorial Day observance in Bradenton will be held at 9 a.m. May 30 at Veterans Park, behind Manatee Memorial Hospital. File photo was taken in 2014. File by Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

