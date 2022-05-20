ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Hungary's OTP to step up lending to farmers in war-torn Ukraine

By Gergely Szakacs
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yrlec_0fkaIy7000

BUDAPEST, May 20 (Reuters) - OTP Bank (OTPB.BU) will step up lending to Ukraine's farmers this year under a Kyiv-backed programme to help them overcome financing problems due to the Russian invasion, an executive at the Hungarian bank told Reuters.

Central Europe's largest independent lender, which is also present in Russia, has started scaling back its activity there as part of plans for a possible exit, with its chief executive saying prospects for the Russian economy were "not very bright".

The Russian and Ukrainian units together accounted for 15.8% of OTP's profit last year. Lending in Ukraine rose by 5% in the first quarter from the previous three months, while lending in Russia fell by 7%, OTP has said.

The new lending in Ukraine, which OTP expects to amount to some 1 billion hryvnia ($34 million), or about a fifth of total lending expected by the end of the planting season, will go to small businesses previously funded by large conglomerates.

"Part of the market froze up because of the war," said Andras Kuharszki, supervisory board chairman of OTP's Ukrainian unit, which also leases agricultural machinery.

"The war has created a new situation, which meant supplementary financing was needed for this group of clients to stave off the collapse of the entire chain at the first link."

Kuharszki said major Ukrainian banks, such as top lender PrivatBank (PRVBKT.UL) and state-run Oshchadbank, would likely dominate the programme, which is backed by a state guarantee, but that it opened up a new business opportunity for OTP.

"We operate with more clients but a smaller ticket size than many of our competitors," he said, adding OTP focused on farmers in central and western Ukraine, away from the war's frontlines.

OTP has faced pressure to sell its Russian unit, including from a Ukrainian bill targeting firms active in Russia with a higher tax rate. read more

However, Kuharszki said the bill was in limbo and, even if approved, would not on its own trigger an exit from Russia.

He also said he did not sense "very serious misgivings about OTP" in Ukraine, partly due to the bank maintaining its activity throughout the war.

($1 = 29.2500 hryvnias)

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#Russian#Hungarian#Ukrainian#Otp#Privatbank#Oshchadbank
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
Salon

Putin’s real goal in Ukraine isn’t territory

On March 6, 2022, 14 days into Russia's war against Ukraine, a video was shared on Facebook showing seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych singing "Let it Go," the hit song from the Disney musical "Frozen," inside a crammed Kyiv bunker. A sign of beauty, resilience and hope, it was viewed more than eight million times within days of posting.
POLITICS
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

454K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy