It is a wet start to Tuesday morning. Have that rain gear ready. Here is a look at the radar as of 7:15 a.m. showing the large area of rain moving in:. This large area of rain is just inching its way northward. There will be new bands of rain forming and rotating around this developing storm system in the next 48 hours. This will lead to a good soaking in most areas with a bit too much rain possible farther west and south.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO