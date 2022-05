Billionaire investors George Soros, known for his pledge to invest in zero-emission companies, recently reshuffled his investment portfolio to include several hard-hit electric vehicle stocks. At the same time, he dumped his entire stake in General Motors. The transactions sparked discussions among investors about whether Soros is buying the dip as stock prices slump or if he is adjusting his long-term strategy in the clean energy sector.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO