A California couple contributed $25 million to McPherson College in what officials said was the largest gift to a small, private liberal arts college in Kansas history. Melanie and Richard Lundquist, signers of the “Giving Pledge” promise to dedicate a majority of their wealth to charitable causes, announced the donation Sunday at the central Kansas college’s commencement. The donation capped the college’s campaign started in 2019 to raise $20 million. It was subsequently broadened to a $50 million effort. Overall, the college raised $53 million in less than three years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO