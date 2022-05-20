ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

Veterans to get ride on South Beloit racetrack

By Jacob Roushia Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GP6u_0fkaGdK300

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill.

Veterans Path to Hope is partnering with GRIDLIFE for the second annual Blackhawk Farms Ride Along when military veterans will get to speed around the racetrack with race car drivers.

This Saturday, eight veterans will be riding along with race car drivers at Blackhawk Farms Raceway, 15538 Prairie Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans Path to Hope is a nonprofit veteran support organization. The group hosts many events and offers programs to assist and celebrate military veterans.

GRIDLIFE is an organization that offers track events and musical motorist festivals across the country.

The Blackhawk Farms Ride Along takes place during the bigger GRIDLIFE-hosted, Track Day Picnic event that will take place Saturday and Sunday. This event opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and runs until 5 p.m. Sunday.

GRIDLIFE rented out Blackhawk Farm Raceway for the two days.

“(Track Day Picnic) is actually the smallest event we do all year. It’s a non-competitive event for our series, so it’s just for fun. We do a large potluck dinner with all the attendees,” said Shawn Fenton, GRIDLIFE marketing director. “Charlie from our team works with a local veterans charity to identify drivers at our event who would like to provide free rides to the veterans from this charity.”

The Track Day Picnic offers participants racing track times, battle sprints and stopwatch challenges.

On Saturday GRIDLIFE will host its potluck and barbecue dinner. For participants staying the weekend, camping is offered near the track.

The Track Day Picnic charges a fee starting at $150 for participants and $20 for spectators for the two day event. The Blackhawk Farms Ride Along is completely free for the participating veterans.

“Family of the veterans are welcome to watch,” said Ryan Jacobson, Veterans Path to Hope Outdoors SSVP case manager.

They only have a maximum of eight slots for veterans or active-duty personnel to participate.

“Last year we had eight participants and were able to fill up our slots again this year,” Jacobson said. “Our veterans are from around the country and aren’t specific to one location.”

“GRIDLIFE will be providing the cars and volunteer drivers for the event,” Jacobson said. “Our role was to reach out to veterans and help plan the event.”

“Our regular grassroots drivers have volunteered to provide rides and their time for the ride-along,” Fenton said.

“The partnership with GRIDLIFE came about through a connection with local veterans working at Hard Times General Repair,” Jacobson said. “They connected with us to come to the event last year.”

“Veterans Path of Hope is working with a racing team that runs with GRIDLIFE called Hard Times Racing,” Fenton said.

“The Blackhawk Farms Ride Along was such a success we wanted to do it again this year,” Jacobson said. “There won’t be any major changes, besides the participants, compared to last year’s event.”

