$499 (opens in new tab) at Cocoon By Sealy (opens in new tab) at Cocoon By Sealy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress is made by well-established sleep brand Sealy and one of the least expensive name-brand beds on the market. But does that mean you should buy it? We’ll give you all the details on price, comfort, support and quality so you can decide if the Cocoon Chill is the mattress for you.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO