Police still searching for suspect in shooting death of 11-year-old Bronx girl

The NYPD says it is still looking for a suspect in the killing of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx Monday.

The NYPD said Friday that 15-year-old Matthew Godwin was taken into custody and charged in the shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay, who was struck by a stray bullet and killed while walking home from school.

Godwin was the one who pulled the trigger, police say. Authorities are still searching for the 18-year-old who was operating the moped, identified by police as Omar Bojang, also from the Bronx.

Surveillance video from the scene had shown the two suspects on a moped chasing after a third person who was running away.

The shooting has really shocked the community in Longwood and across the five boroughs. All week, the memorial at the scene of the shooting has grown. Tay is one of the youngest victims in the borough to be shot and killed so far this year.