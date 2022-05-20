ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police still searching for suspect in shooting death of 11-year-old Bronx girl

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago
The NYPD says it is still looking for a suspect in the killing of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx Monday.

The NYPD said Friday that 15-year-old Matthew Godwin was taken into custody and charged in the shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay, who was struck by a stray bullet and killed while walking home from school.

Godwin was the one who pulled the trigger, police say. Authorities are still searching for the 18-year-old who was operating the moped, identified by police as Omar Bojang, also from the Bronx.

Surveillance video from the scene had shown the two suspects on a moped chasing after a third person who was running away.

The shooting has really shocked the community in Longwood and across the five boroughs. All week, the memorial at the scene of the shooting has grown. Tay is one of the youngest victims in the borough to be shot and killed so far this year.

HipHopWired

Charges Dropped Against Bronx Rapper Accused of Shooting at NYPD

Charges against C Blu, the 16-year-old rapper from the Bronx who was arrested in January after an altercation during his arrest which led to the gun he was carrying going off and hitting an NYPD officer, have been dropped. The Law Department confirmed the decision last Friday, saying the case "cannot be prosecuted".
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Male victim found with gunshot wound in Elmont

A male was found with a gunshot wound in Elmont this afternoon, police say. A 911 call came into police for shots fired at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 238th Street. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at that location. EMS took him to a hospital...
ELMONT, NY
News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

