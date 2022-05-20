ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County’s pet sale ban survives court, legislative challenges – Orlando Sentinel

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County’s ban on retail pet sales, set to take effect next month, appears to have survived legislative and legal challenges to block it — so far. The Florida Pet Protection Act, (SB 994), which sought to preempt local laws like the ban adopted 4-3 last summer by Orange County commissioners,...

BetterBusinessBureauwarnsagainstmovingscams

IDAHOFALLS,Idaho(KIFI)–Aspeoplearepackingupandmovingout,scamsarecreepingin. TheBetterBusinessBureauofIdahowarnsmoversaboutpotentialtrapstheycouldfallintowhenhiringamovingcompany. SinceMayisNationalMovingMonth,theBBBespeciallywantstohighlightunethicalbusinesspracticesandprovidethebesttipsforasmoothmove. In2021,theBBBrecordednearly1,100complaintsagainstmovingcompanies.Manyscamsinvolvetrucksfailingtoshowuptothefinaldestinationand,inseverecases,holdthehomeowners’belongingshostageuntiltheypayabiggerfee. Inthesameyear,accordingtotheBBBScamTracker,consumersreportedmorethan$730,000waslost. Fromthe27millionpeoplewhomovedwithin2020-2021,nearly30%ofscammervictimswerebetween20to29yearsofage. TheBBBhighlyadvisesmoverstodoextensiveresearchbeforebookingamovingcompanyorbroker,carefullychecktheircredentialsandreadthepaperworkclosely.
IDAHO STATE
Hot & Steamy Afternoon, Little Chance For Rain – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another warm, hazy, and breezy day ahead. A plume of Saharan dust will linger across parts of South Florida Monday and Tuesday leading to poor air quality and hazy skies. If you have any respiratory conditions, you should limit your outdoor activities. First Suspected Case Of...
MIAMI, FL

