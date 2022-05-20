ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Stormy weekend ahead

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
Thunderstorm activity continues into the early evening with the last of the storms pushing east of the area after it gets dark (8:30 p.m. -10 p.m.).

It will stay muggy and mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Saturday starts off decent with some sunshine, but the sea breeze will spark scattered storms in the afternoon/evening. It will still get hot and humid before the rain arrives. Highs are in the lower 90s.

Sunday won’t be a washout by any means, but there will be additional storms that develop towards the evening. Rain chances stand at 40%.

Afternoon storm activity continues into next week with no cold fronts in the near future.


