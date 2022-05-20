ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global markets in "unambiguous contrarian buy territory" - BofA

By Reuters
 5 days ago
LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The trillions wiped off global markets in recent weeks has triggered a contrarian 'buy' signal from BofA's closely-followed 'Bull & Bear' sentiment indicator, while emerging markets are seeing their toughest time since the peak of the COVID crash.

Fears that inflation and fast-rising rates will send major economies into recession have sent global markets in a downward spiral with global equities (.MIWO00000PUS) losing close to 18% since the beginning of the year. It is the worst start to a year on recent record.

BofA's analysts said their 'Bull & Bear' indicator had now moved into "unambiguous contrarian buy territory", given the huge redemptions in developed market stocks, riskier high-yield debt and emerging market bonds.

The week saw the largest ouflows from emerging markets debt since March 2020 and the biggest withdrawals from high yield bonds in 14 weeks, at $6.1 billion and $4.3 billion respectively BofA noted, citing EPFR data.

Across the equity space, Europe, which is being hit hardest by the Russia-Ukraine war, suffered a fourteenth week of withdrawals.

All in all, $5.2 billion exited world equities funds, while a seventh week of outflows from global bond funds saw $12.3 billion leave.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus, editing by Marc Jones

Reuters

Global shares rise after Fed meeting notes hint at future rate hikes

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Wednesday after notes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's early May meeting showed a strong likelihood that the world's most powerful central bank will approve two more half-percentage-point rate hikes in coming months. Wall Street ended higher as investors were heartened...
Reuters

S.Korean stocks rise; won flat after BOK hikes rate as widely expected

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won flat against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains, while the won traded flat after the central bank hiked rates in a widely expected move. The benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 18.87 points, or 0.72%, to 2,636.09 as of 0118 GMT. ** Dip buying continued just as on the Wall Street overnight, while the central bank's rate hike, already anticipated and in line with consensus, did not have much impact, said Samsung Securities analyst Seo Jung-hun. ** The Bank of Korea hiked interest rates for a second consecutive meeting to wrestle consumer inflation down from 13-year highs, and further raised its projections for prices to rise to their highest since 2008. ** Focus is now on the central bank Governor Rhee Chang-yong's press conference starting at 0210 GMT. ** The U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of May 3-4 policy meeting showed on Wednesday that all participants backed a half-percentage-point rate increase to combat inflation. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.45%, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.46%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.82%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 43.3 billion won ($34.23 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted little changed at 1,264.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform . ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,264.9 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,264.6. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 points to 105.60. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.6 basis points to 2.987%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.203%. ($1 = 1,264.8300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Reuters

Incoming Czech central bank chief wants more stocks, gold to make bank profitable - weekly

PRAGUE, May 25 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank needs to keep interest rates above standard levels, support the government in cutting budget deficits and urge wage restraint to avoid mostly supply-side inflation from spilling to the demand side, incoming Governor Ales Michl said in a magazine interview. Michl, whose appointment by President Milos Zeman was a surprise given his opposition to the bank’s year-long campaign of raising interest rates, reiterated he would propose keeping interest rates flat for some time after he takes over in July.
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices muted as Fed minutes fail to surprise

May 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Thursday, restrained by rising Treasury yields, after its appeal was somewhat restored by minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meet that showed the central bank was likely to stay the course on interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold held its ground at $1,852.27 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,852.30. * Gold pared some dollar strength-driven losses on Wednesday after notes from the Fed's meet suggested the central bank would stick to hiking interest rates by 50 basis points in June and July to combat inflation they agreed had become a key threat to the economy's performance. * Wall Street ended higher as investors were heartened by the fact that Fed policymakers unanimously felt the U.S. economy was very strong as they grappled with reining in inflation without triggering a recession. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * The dollar index edged lower, making bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies, and limiting losses. * European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde gained key allies for her plan to raise rates out of negative territory this summer, even as one of her own board members on Wednesday expressed some scepticism about the policy path ahead. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2% to 1,069.81 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,068.07 tonnes in the prior day. * Spot silver dipped 0.3% to $21.91 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.6% to $948.93, and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,011.96. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Capital Expenditure Q1 1230 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q1 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm weekly 1230 US Retail Sales MM Mar (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Reuters

Asian shares stumble on growth worries as central banks tighten

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Asian share markets slipped on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's early May meeting showed a majority backing half-percentage-point rate hikes in June and July, and as persistent concerns over global growth sapped confidence. While the minutes also highlighted policymakers' faith in the strength...
Reuters

Gold dips on rising yields after Fed minutes signal patience

(Reuters) -Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as Treasury yields gained, after the appeal of bullion was somewhat restored by minutes of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that showed the central bank was unlikely to get more aggressive on interest rate hikes. Spot gold dipped 0.2% to $1,849.75 per...
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hovers near one-month low as Fed minutes lack surprise

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar hovered near a one-month low on Thursday amid improving risk appetite after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s May meeting confirmed the potential for a pause in rate hikes after two more half-point increases in June and July. The dollar index, which...
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German yields edge higher as Lagarde gains allies for gradual tightening

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, updates prices) May 25 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday as European Central Bank officials supported ECB President Christine Lagarde’s plan for gradual monetary tightening, while concerns about the economic outlook dampened risk appetite. Lagarde gained...
Reuters

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28

May 26 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see:. Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAY 26 ** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard testifies on “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Examining the Benefits and Risks of a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency” before virtual U.S. House Committee on Financial Services hearing. - 1600 GMT DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum (Final Day). MADRID - Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernández de Cos appears in parliament economic affairs commission to present the Annual Report of the Bank of Spain. LONDON – Bank of England’s Executive Director, Insurance, Charlotte Gerken speaks at the 19th Conference on Bulk Annuities ‘An update on the regulation and Supervision of Bulk Annuity Insurers’ – 0830 GMT.
Reuters

Nvidia says video gaming market slowing; shares drop 7%

May 25 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) forecast its sales of video game chips would decline in the current quarter, and startled some analysts by laying out new supply-chain issues resulting from China's COVID-19 lockdowns. Chief Executive Jensen Huang told Reuters that Nvidia's gaming business revenue will post...
Reuters

Australia business investment dips in Q1, outlook sharply upgraded

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - Australian business investment fell unexpectedly in the first quarter as floods and bottlenecks hit building work, though firms sharply lifted plans for spending in the year ahead in a boost to the economic outlook. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed...
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Nigerian bond spreads widen after surprise rate hike

ABUJA, May 25 (Reuters) - The bid-ask spreads on Nigerian bond yields widened up to 15 basis points on average on Wednesday from 5 basis points before a surprise central bank rate hike a day earlier. The benchmark 2042 bond bid-ask spread widened as much as 35 basis points, as...
Reuters

Asia's war on inflation targets supply, not consumers

May 26 (Reuters) - From export bans to price controls, governments in Asia are taking a much more targeted approach than their Western counterparts in curbing global inflationary pressure, a strategy that appears to be working at least for now. While inflation remains a serious economic challenge in Asia, the...
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall to one-month lows as data disappoints

(Recasts with economic data, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to one-month lows on Tuesday after data pointed to a cooling economy as the Federal Reserve presses on with aggressively hiking interest rates to tackle soaring inflation. U.S. business activity slowed moderately in May as higher prices reduced demand for services, while renewed supply constraints because of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine hampered production at factories. Other data showed that sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell more than expected in April, likely as higher mortgage rates and prices squeeze out first-time buyers and those in search of entry-level properties from the housing market. Two-year note yields fell to 2.464%, the lowest since April 19. Benchmark 10-year note yields dropped to 2.738%, the lowest since April 27. Longer-dated yields have dropped from 3-1/2 year highs as sharp declines in stocks increased demand for U.S. government debt, and as investors worry that the Federal Reserve's aggressive plans to hike rates will tip the economy into a recession. "There has been some domestic interest in this rate rise, where accounts have come to this decision that a recession is probably a lot closer than the market thinks," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Minutes from the Fed's May meeting released on Wednesday are likely to show that the U.S. central bank remains committed to tightening policy at a rapid pace as it tackles soaring inflation. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 50 basis point rate increases for each of the Fed's June and July meetings, and a strong possibility of the same in September. The Fed's benchmark rate is expected to rise to 2.90% by March, from 0.83% now. However, some investors also see the possibility that the Fed could pivot to a less aggressive stance if the economy weakens significantly. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that it "might make sense" to pause further hikes after the June and July meetings for the U.S. central bank to assess the impact on inflation and the economy. Inflation expectations also dipped, with breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) , a measure of expected average annual inflation for the next five years, at 2.87% on Tuesday. They have fallen from a peak of 3.62% last month. The Treasury Department will sell $47 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $137 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. The U.S. government will also sell $48 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $42 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. May 24 Tuesday 10:19AM New York / 1419 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.045 1.0624 -0.016 Six-month bills 1.4925 1.5248 -0.041 Two-year note 100-10/256 2.4787 -0.146 Three-year note 100-78/256 2.6426 -0.148 Five-year note 100-16/256 2.7361 -0.140 Seven-year note 100-176/256 2.7651 -0.132 10-year note 101-40/256 2.7416 -0.117 20-year bond 101-100/256 3.1555 -0.104 30-year bond 98-12/256 2.9739 -0.092 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.75 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Nick Zieminski)
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Covetrus to go private in $4 bln deal with CD&R, TPG Capital

(Adds details on deal, background on Covetrus) May 25 (Reuters) - Covetrus Inc said on Wednesday it would be taken private by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and TPG Capital in a deal valuing the animal-health focused software maker at $4 billion. Investors of Covetrus, whose software is used by...
