Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. Target Area: Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka KS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Wildcat Creek at Manhattan Scenic Drive affecting Riley County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wildcat Creek at Manhattan Scenic Drive. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood waters reach Poliska Lane, just north of Fort Riley Boulevard. At 16.0 feet, Flood waters begin to reach North 1200 Road, commonly known as Wildcat Creek Road, just upstream of the Scenic Drive bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 14.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 49 MINUTES AGO