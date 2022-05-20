ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell, Saline by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor...

Flood Warning issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Harper FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following county, Harper. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 937 PM CDT, Law enforcement continues to report a few county roads are water covered.
HARPER COUNTY, KS
Flood Warning issued for Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. Target Area: Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka KS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Wildcat Creek at Manhattan Scenic Drive affecting Riley County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wildcat Creek at Manhattan Scenic Drive. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood waters reach Poliska Lane, just north of Fort Riley Boulevard. At 16.0 feet, Flood waters begin to reach North 1200 Road, commonly known as Wildcat Creek Road, just upstream of the Scenic Drive bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 14.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Republican River at Clay Center This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Republican River at Clay Center Flood stage: 15.0 feet Latest stage: 10.3 feet at 9 PM Wednesday Maximum Forecast Stage: 13.7 feet at 1 PM Thursday May 26 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1am 1am 1am Republican River Clay Center 15.0 10.3 Wed 9pm 12.1 12.6 10.3 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.
CLAY COUNTY, KS

