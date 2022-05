During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Berkshire County residents had their lives turned upside down as a number of local businesses closed and many employees had to face unemployment. Some families are still struggling to make ends meet. When you combine unemployment, and increasing gas, food, and rent costs, it's become very challenging for a family to afford to live in the Berkshires (along with many other areas) as displayed by the long waiting list for affordable housing. In addition, as discussed in past interviews, some folks drive anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour to come to work in the Berkshires. It certainly can be a tough nut to crack.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO